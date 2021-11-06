$110.38 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will report $110.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.00 million and the lowest is $108.75 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $444.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $15,135,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 975,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,223. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

