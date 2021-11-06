10,571 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,267,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,938,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 169,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,649,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $29.70 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30.

