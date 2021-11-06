10,115 Shares in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth $72,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

