1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,373 shares of company stock worth $4,852,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

