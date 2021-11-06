$1.77 EPS Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 33,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

