$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.92. Tesla reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $10.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,222.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,580,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,688,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $850.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 395.50, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $396.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,400,673.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

