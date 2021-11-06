$1.58 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. NICE reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $276.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.87. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $304.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.