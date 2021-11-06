$1.51 EPS Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. 64,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.