$1.49 EPS Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.59. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295,142 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,985,000 after acquiring an additional 325,019 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after purchasing an additional 190,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

