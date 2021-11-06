$1.30 EPS Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 129,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,563,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.72. 368,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,957. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.36 and its 200 day moving average is $184.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

