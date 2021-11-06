$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kelly Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kelly Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,367. The company has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.