$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $82.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,942,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after acquiring an additional 325,195 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

