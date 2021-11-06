$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.
NASDAQ:LGND opened at $153.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $219.75.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.