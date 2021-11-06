0Chain Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 1% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $19.59 million and $78,710.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000860 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

