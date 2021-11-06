$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.50. Tenneco posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 3,254,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

