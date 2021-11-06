$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Univest Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $30.53. 80,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 79,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,445,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

