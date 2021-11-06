-$0.62 EPS Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

Several research firms recently commented on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,147,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 316,901 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295,773 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 188,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $232.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.92.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

