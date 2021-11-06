$0.59 EPS Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after acquiring an additional 195,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.33 on Monday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

