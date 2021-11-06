$0.58 EPS Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 71.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 36.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 470,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $42.39.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

