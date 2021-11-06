$0.44 EPS Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,173,000 after acquiring an additional 488,646 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

