-$0.32 EPS Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%.

APDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 17,661,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.