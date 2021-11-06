-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUFN stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $378.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.54.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

