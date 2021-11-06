-$0.16 EPS Expected for Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astra Space.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

