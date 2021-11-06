-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 748,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,788. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,178. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Trupanion by 248.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after buying an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

