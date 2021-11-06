$0.14 EPS Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. 298,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $474.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

