-$0.06 EPS Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 836,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.