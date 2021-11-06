$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million.

SLGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

SLGL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 7,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,756. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

