ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 3,445 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $907,747.86.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $871,731.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.65. 6,055,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.20, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16,841.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after acquiring an additional 720,626 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

