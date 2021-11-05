ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00084972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00103524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.23 or 0.07270697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.29 or 0.99875925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022618 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 69,198,335 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

