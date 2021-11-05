ZINC (ZINC) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 3% against the US dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $50,606.20 and approximately $50.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00237581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00095855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

