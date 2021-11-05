Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $175.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

ZBH traded up $6.25 on Friday, reaching $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $134.69 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

