Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.320-$7.470 EPS.

ZBH opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average of $156.38. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $134.69 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.59.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.