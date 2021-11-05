Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.