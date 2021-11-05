Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $130.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as low as $69.67 and last traded at $71.84, with a volume of 371050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.20.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

