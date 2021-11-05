Zealium Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $36,810.94 and $21.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.58 or 0.00580145 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

