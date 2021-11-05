ZBG Token (ZT) Price Hits $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $280,248.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00244250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00096538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

