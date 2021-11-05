Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZLNDY. Bank of America lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

ZLNDY traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. 64,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.49. Zalando has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

