Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Zalando has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.