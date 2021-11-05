Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.50 ($121.76).

Shares of ZAL opened at €78.74 ($92.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €85.48 and a 200 day moving average of €90.81. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

