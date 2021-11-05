Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

ZLAB traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.19. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $4,165,761.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,273 shares of company stock worth $20,653,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,250,000 after buying an additional 1,286,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $99,141,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $94,171,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

