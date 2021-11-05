Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to “Hold”

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. ZIX has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $488.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

