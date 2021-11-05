Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Buy

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $219.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.44 and its 200 day moving average is $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 129,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,563,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.