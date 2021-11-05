Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) to “Buy”

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NPNYY opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

