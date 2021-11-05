Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.10.

DCBO opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.27.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

