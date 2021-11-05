Zacks Investment Research Lowers EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.90. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.