Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,376,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,253.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.