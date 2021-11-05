Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) to Strong Sell

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Separately, Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

STAF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

