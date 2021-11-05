Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

