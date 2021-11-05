Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EVC opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,202,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

