Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.69. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $119.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,294. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% in the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

